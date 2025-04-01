Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,044,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 385,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Radian Group worth $572,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 285,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after acquiring an additional 248,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RDN opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

