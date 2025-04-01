Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $574,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average of $173.37.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

