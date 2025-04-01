Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Blueprint Medicines worth $590,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,348,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $21,104,000.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

