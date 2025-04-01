Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.18% of Starwood Property Trust worth $586,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 399,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 390,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,022,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

STWD opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 174.55%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

