Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $548,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

