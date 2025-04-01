Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,788,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lazard worth $555,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Lazard by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 381,546 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,809,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $3,735,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lazard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lazard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Lazard stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In other Lazard news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,940,396.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,184.60. This represents a 27.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

