Vanguard Group Inc. Has $549.23 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tenable worth $549,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Tenable Stock Up 0.1 %

Tenable stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

