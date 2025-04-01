Vanguard Group Inc. Has $567.73 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,217,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cabot worth $567,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cabot by 8.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 47.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

