Vanguard Group Inc. Has $567.89 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,896,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 32,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.00% of NOV worth $567,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NOV by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth about $35,709,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NOV by 519.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Atb Cap Markets cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

