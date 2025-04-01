Vanguard Group Inc. Has $574.50 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.42% of Shake Shack worth $574,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 619.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $139.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

