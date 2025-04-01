Vanguard Group Inc. Has $575.88 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.43% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $575,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,952,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $234,937.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,802.80. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of IONS opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IONS

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.