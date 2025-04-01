Vanguard Group Inc. Has $605.63 Million Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.53% of Knife River worth $605,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Knife River by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNF. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

