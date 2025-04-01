Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of Dolby Laboratories worth $549,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.