Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Varonis Systems worth $544,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $224,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.