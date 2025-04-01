Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,964,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of ChampionX worth $542,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ChampionX by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136,132 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

