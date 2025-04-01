Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,698,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $585,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after buying an additional 996,155 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.