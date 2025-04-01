Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,301,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,474,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $580,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,344,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,776,000 after buying an additional 383,693 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,089,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,790,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,029,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 764,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

