Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,771,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $533,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $289,604 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

