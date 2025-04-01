Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 101,151 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.36% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $603,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,959 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

BFAM stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

