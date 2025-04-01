Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 153,070 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.61% of Dutch Bros worth $533,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.11, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.