Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 162,107 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $519,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 19.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TPG by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in TPG by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 322,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s payout ratio is -481.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

