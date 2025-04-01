Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 70,581 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.62% of Modine Manufacturing worth $586,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

