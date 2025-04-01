Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Mattel worth $587,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Up 0.7 %

MAT stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

