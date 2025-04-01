Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 467,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy Oil worth $511,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 24.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 59.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.18. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

