Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 127,633 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.82% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $526,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $331.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.00 and a 12 month high of $377.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.68 and its 200 day moving average is $298.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.44.

In related news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $116,328.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,235.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,440.96. This trade represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

