Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 172,221 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.75% of Pegasystems worth $539,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $27,623,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pegasystems by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 468,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,581.50. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,234,295.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,247,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,373,261.02. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,183,054. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

