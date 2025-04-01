Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,948 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Plexus worth $570,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,892,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after buying an additional 59,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 139.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $496,814.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,775.14. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,458 shares of company stock worth $2,786,515. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $92.72 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

