Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,472 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.29% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $537,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ABG opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.62 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

