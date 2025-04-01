Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 391,161 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,384,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.75% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $543,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NYSE APLE opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $16.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

