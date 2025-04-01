Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 63,082 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.67% of Avnet worth $573,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after buying an additional 72,715 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Avnet by 1,768.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.