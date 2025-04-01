Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 72,989 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,370,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Travel + Leisure worth $523,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 138,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $4,639,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.