Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 91,817 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Sanmina worth $561,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 82,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,727,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,319,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,018,000 after buying an additional 79,565 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sanmina by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 663,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,239,000 after acquiring an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,580.16. This trade represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.