Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $184.43 and last traded at $188.81, with a volume of 81926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

