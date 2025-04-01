Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $184.43 and last traded at $188.81, with a volume of 81926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.10.
Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55.
Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF
Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.