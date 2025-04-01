Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.31.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

