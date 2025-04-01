Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,637 Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Separately, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Draganfly Stock Performance
DPRO opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Draganfly Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Draganfly from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
