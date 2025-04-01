Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 70,744 KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

Shares of KWE stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

