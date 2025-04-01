Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lightbridge by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lightbridge news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 45,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $404,277.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,340.21. This represents a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Larry Goldman sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $26,060.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,091.11. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,943 shares of company stock worth $1,271,668. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.21. Lightbridge Co. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $16.90.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.