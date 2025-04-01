Virtu Financial LLC Has $53,000 Stake in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NioCorp Developments were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NioCorp Developments Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NB opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
NioCorp Developments Profile
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
