Virtu Financial LLC Invests $51,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 916,210 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 0.9 %

DOUG stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $243.32 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

