Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,031 BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in BRC by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 price target on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.50 price target on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

BRC Company Profile



BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

