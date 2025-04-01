Virtu Financial LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 12,093 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $58,651.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,495.15. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $88,255. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airgain Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

