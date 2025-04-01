Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.30% of Vital Energy worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vital Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VTLE. Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:VTLE opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,335.88. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $117,601.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,141.49. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

