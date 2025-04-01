Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

VNO opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.