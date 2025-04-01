Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 64,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 52,032 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.