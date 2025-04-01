Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Weatherford International worth $551,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 11,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In related news, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. This trade represents a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,311,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,361.49. This represents a 52.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,725. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

