Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

