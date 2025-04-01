XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stake Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in XPEL by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

