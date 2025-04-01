ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.