10,125,689 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,125,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TXNM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $8,369,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXNM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXNM opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

