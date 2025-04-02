10,142 Shares in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skye Bioscience by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

SKYE opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skye Bioscience ( NASDAQ:SKYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skye Bioscience from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKYE

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.